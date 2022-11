Sunday Spotlight: A Boy’s Trip to DC Becomes an Annual Act of Patriotism

November 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Morrill was a 12 year old paper boy for the Bangor Daily News when he won a trip to Washington, D.C. It was a trip he would never forget, and his stop at Arlington National Cemetery made an indelible impression on the young lad from Maine. The experience followed him throughout his life. As he […]



Read More...