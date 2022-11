Today in Supreme Court History: November 27, 1964

November 27, 2022 | Tags: Politics, REASON

11/27/1964: WGCB carried a 15-minute broadcast by the Reverend Billy James Hargis as part of the "Christian Crusade" series. This broadcast gave rise to Red Lion Broadcasting Co. v. Federal Communications Commission (1969).

The post Today in Supreme Court History: November 27, 1964 appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...