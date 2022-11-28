Children’s Hospital Explores Euthanasia Without Parental Consent
November 28, 2022 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY“Do not mention conversation with family or parents about how the child dies until after the death occurs in the reflection period.” Woke medical ethics says that doctors can impose abortions and sexually mutilate children without parental consent for their own good. Is it any surprise that some are going all the way by not …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments