China Taps Governor Gretchen Whitmer To Lead Lockdown Enforcement
November 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
BEIJING — This week, dozens of Chinese citizens died after the Chinese Communist Party welded their apartment doors shut and a fire broke out in the building, sparking protests. China has doubled down on its "Zero COVID" policy, however, and has tapped Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to lead its COVID lockdown enforcement measures.
