Erasing history

Recently, we here at TPOL were told that the Department of Defense will begin one of the more stupid actions dictated by the so-called “progressives” of Congress and their co-conspirators in the GOP.

“The Defense Department has accepted recommendations from an independent commission to rename Army installations now named for Confederates and to rename streets and buildings.

“What to Watch: A working group is preparing a plan of action and will oversee implementation of a process that could begin about Dec. 18. Fort Bragg, Fort Benning, Fort Gordon, Fort A.P. Hill, Fort Hood, Fort Lee, Fort Pickett, Fort Polk and Fort Rucker will receive new names as a result of this congressionally ordered effort.”

Welcome to the next phase of cancel or cancellation culture.

Such a move is certain to (and no doubt intended to) further divide the people of the States. In a time when more and more people – including those in the military – no longer know who fought in the War between the States, the American War of Independence, nor apparently the Mexican War! Congress and the present regime hiding in the White House seeks to destroy people’s heritage, encourage more and more anger on all sides, and worse. And frankly, to forget the evils of the past, so that it will be easier to repeat them.

And coincidentally, spend millions and millions more of stolen money to do all this. No doubt rewarding bureaucrats (current and future) and companies and institutions loyal to their perverted vision of society. Again, repeating the mistakes of the past.

As we here in the Fifty States and the world face more and more incredible and often insane troubles, maybe this is a small matter. And it is scarcely new. New Egyptian dynasties moved quickly to obliterate the very names of previous dynasties overthrown by them. The Jacobins who spearheaded (or highjacked) the French Revolution (the 1789 one) sought to wipe out all memories of the past, going so far as to replace a seven-day week with a ten-day week, renaming the days and months, and of course, trying to make human reason a god and object of worship. The various Communist regimes of the last century-plus all had their own versions of this sort of thing.

What difference does it make if the names of heroes of many in the South and elsewhere are wiped out, along with their memorials and statues and analysis of their tactics and successes and failures? Indeed, why not go still further and outlaw and destroy any reference or object associated with that dark time in American history? Many of us suspect these kinds of things are just further down on the agenda. Who and what is to be cancelled next? For what excuses?

Perhaps readers can answer those questions. We here at TPOL see it as nothing but a prelude to further erasure of more and more of history – and the memories of liberty and freedom. How is this “congressionally mandated” action significantly different from what we read about in the novels 1984 or Brave New World?

Call it whatever you want: creating a new world order, tearing down the corrupt, evil systems of the past, ending racism and all the other isms… It smells like more tyranny, more totalitarian control, more slavery and destruction of the human spirit.



