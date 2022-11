European Union Fines Facebook $276 Million for Not Securing User Data

November 28, 2022

The European Union's main privacy regulator for Facebook slapped the company with a 265 million euro fine—equivalent to $276 million—for lacking safeguards against "data scrapers." The post European Union Fines Facebook $276 Million for Not Securing User Data appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



