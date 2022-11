‘He’s Got a Gun!’ Bystander Arrested for Misgendering Non-Binary Shooter

November 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BERKELEY, CA – Davis Patterson, a bystander during a shooting that left a dozen dead, has been arrested for misgendering the shooter, Blake Jacobson, who is non-binary. The arrest came after Patterson yelled ‘he's got a gun!' as he dove for cover under a hail of bullets.



