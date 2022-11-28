Taxpayers Shell Out $1 Million After Cop Wakes Up Sleeping Dad, Kills Him & Keeps Job

Despite facing murder charges for killing the fleeing father, the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks was rehired and the charges dropped. Atlanta, GA — One would think that with the heightened tensions between police and the citizens during the summer of 2020, police would have attempted to tone down their escalation tactics. Sadly, however, one would be …



