Walker Ad Highlights Warnock’s Apartment Evictions, Domestic Abuse Allegations

November 28, 2022   |   Tags:

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker launched a seven-figure, statewide ad blitz on Monday highlighting Democratic senator Raphael Warnock’s evictions of tenants at his low-income housing complex and domestic violence allegations by his ex-wife. The post Walker Ad Highlights Warnock’s Apartment Evictions, Domestic Abuse Allegations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


