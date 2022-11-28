Well, Now We Know… Queen Elizabeth Was Actually Very Fond of President Trump

November 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s not a surprise that Queen Elizabeth was fond of President Trump. Trump is a very likable guy. That’s why, up until he beat Hillary Clinton, the entire world loved him. And what’s not to love? President Trump has always been a very generous billionaire, and he has a great sense of humor, and he’s also self-deprecating, which everyone loves. That shows humility, and also shows that you don’t take yourself too seriously, which is very rare with today’s narcissistic elites. So, of course, the Queen liked Trump and was amused by him. President Trump is a larger-than-life character… I’d



Read More...