The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

White House Roasted for ‘Unbelievably Weak’ Statement on Uprising in China: ‘This Is Not a Rebuke’

November 28, 2022   |   Tags:

After literally years of overreaction to the COVID-19 virus by the Chinese Communist Party, the people of China have “snapped.” That’s the word CNN used — and you know that […] The post White House Roasted for 'Unbelievably Weak' Statement on Uprising in China: 'This Is Not a Rebuke' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x