Brickbat: It Doesn’t Add Up

November 29, 2022 | Tags: Elections, race, REASON

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other elected officials have criticized the city Election Commission's decision not to renew the contract of Elections Director John Arntz. By their account, he took over a troubled department 20 years ago and turned it around, running smooth and fair elections. Even the commissioners who voted not to renew his contract said they have no problem with his job performance. "Our decision wasn't about your performance, but after twenty years we wanted to take action on the City's racial equity plan and give people an opportunity to compete for a leadership position," said commission President Chris Jerdonek in an email to Arntz, who is white.

