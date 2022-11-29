The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Canadian Fashion Retailer Releases Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide with Woman Who Is Now Dead: ‘Dystopian Nightmare’

November 29, 2022

Jennyfer killed herself. And Canadian fashion retailer La Maison Simons is celebrating it. Jennyfer, the only name given, recently took part in Canada’s assisted suicide program. After her death, an […] The post Canadian Fashion Retailer Releases Ad Promoting Assisted Suicide with Woman Who Is Now Dead: 'Dystopian Nightmare' appeared first on The Western Journal.



