Chinese Propagandists Capitalize on Biden Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal, Defense Report Finds
November 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
China is attacking America’s international credibility by pointing to the Biden administration’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Department of Defense report published Tuesday found. The post Chinese Propagandists Capitalize on Biden Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal, Defense Report Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
