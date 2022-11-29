The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Chinese Propagandists Capitalize on Biden Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal, Defense Report Finds

November 29, 2022   |   Tags:

China is attacking America’s international credibility by pointing to the Biden administration’s failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, a Department of Defense report published Tuesday found. The post Chinese Propagandists Capitalize on Biden Admin’s Afghanistan Withdrawal, Defense Report Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x