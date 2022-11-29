Finally! MSM Outlets Call For Charges Against Assange To Be Dropped.

Five major mainstream media outlets, including the New York Times, have issued a letter calling the US Administration to drop the charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Assange has been a political prisoner in the UK since 2019. Also today: Twitter announced an end to its Covid "misinformation" policy...and the White House freaks out. Also: More demands from global welfare queens in Ukraine. Watch today's Liberty Report:



