Report: Iran Threatens ‘Violence and Torture’ Against World Cup Players’ Families Over Anthem Protest

November 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The families of Iran's World Cup players could face "violence and torture" if the team doesn't "behave," the Islamic regime is warning players after they refused last week to sing the country's national anthem. The post Report: Iran Threatens ‘Violence and Torture’ Against World Cup Players’ Families Over Anthem Protest appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...