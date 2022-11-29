Where To Buy The World's Cheapest & Most Expensive Tesla Model Y

The cost of Tesla, Inc.'s Model Y varies per country. In Mainland China, the crossover is the cheapest and starts at around $40,500. But in Singapore, the Model Y starts at a whopping $103,800 (and that's before excise and registration duties). That's a massive spread in price between both countries.

Bloomberg compiled the list of the most and least expensive countries to purchase a Model Y. Singapore, Israel, Mexico, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are the most expensive. Meanwhile, Mainland China, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia are the cheapest.

"Automobiles are generally more expensive in places like Singapore and Israel due to higher taxes, duties, and registration fees versus China and Europe," Seth Goldstein, an equity strategist at Morningstar Research Services and chair of its EV committee, told Bloomberg, adding supply and demand are also important factors.

Meanwhile, BloombergNEF estimates Model Y sales will be around 760,000 units by the end of this year.

Once new factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Germany, ramp up production in 2023 -- the EV crossover could be the best-selling vehicle in the world.