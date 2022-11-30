The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

13 GOP Senators Demand The Senate Bar Military Brass From Firing Service Members Over Covid Jab

Doctor with covid vaccineMore than a dozen Republican senators are demanding that the party’s Senate leadership move for the upper chamber to consider an amendment that would end the military’s Covid shot mandate for U.S. service members. In a letter sent to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of Senate GOP leadership on Wednesday, 13 Republican […]


