How Is Fauci Still Given A Free Hand To Attack? He Is Targeting The “Unvaccinated” Again! (Video)

“The real danger is in the people who have not been vaccinated.” For all of the money that Rand Paul has raised in going after Anthony Fauci for all of his lies, you would have thought he would have been prosecuted long ago. Apparently, not (Amos 3:3). Most already know that Rand Paul is nothing …



Read More...