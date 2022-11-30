The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Jewish Professors Say University Is Retaliating Against Them for Fighting Anti-Semitism

November 30, 2022   |   Tags:

Two Jewish professors at the City University of New York who have sounded the alarm about anti-Semitism on campus say their employer has launched a retaliatory investigation against them. The post Jewish Professors Say University Is Retaliating Against Them for Fighting Anti-Semitism appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x