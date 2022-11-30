Milo Blames Trump For His Miserable Life and Vowed to Destroy Him…Was The Mar-a-Lago “Dinner Stunt” Revenge?

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Milo Yiannopoulous is getting his “vengeance.” Two years ago, Milo caught a bad case of TDS and turned on President Trump. He blamed Trump for losing his career, his life, and everything miserable that happened to him. He literally had a meltdown on Parler back in 2020, and vowed to destroy Trump and the GOP… and after his recent little “dinner stunt” at Mar-a-Lago, and working as Kanye’s “campaign manager” for a laughable presidential run, you have to wonder…is Milo finally getting that revenge he talked about? In 2020, Milo blamed Trump for the destruction of his career and vowed



Read More...