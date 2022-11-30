Number Of Handgun Owners Carrying Daily Nearly Doubles In US

A new study published in the American Journal of Public Health revealed the number of law-abiding Americans carrying a loaded handgun daily nearly doubled between 2015-19.

The study titled "Trend in Loaded Handgun Carrying Among Adult Handgun Owners in the United States, 2015‒2019" found the number of law-abiding US adults carrying handguns nearly doubled from 9 million in 2015 to 16 million in 2019.

"Proportionally fewer handgun owners carried handguns in states where issuing authorities had substantial discretion in granting permits," the study's authors said.

The authors claimed that very "little was known about the frequency and features of firearm carrying among adult handgun owners in the United States before this study. In fact, over the past 30 years, only a few peer-reviewed national surveys, conducted in 1994,1995, 1996, and 2015, have provided even the most basic information about firearm carrying frequency."

Research firm Ipsos conducted the national survey between July 2019 and August 2019. Respondents were from firearm-owning households drawn from Ipsos's Knowledge Panel, an online sampling pool of approximately 55,000 adults.

There was no explanation by the study's authors for the rapid increase in daily handgun-carrying adults. But during the period, social unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore City, Maryland, as well as surging violent crime across certain metro areas, could be the reason behind the trend.

After all, an overwhelming number of respondents said they were carrying handguns for "personal protection."

"And all of these increases happened before the Covid lockdowns and the "Summer of Love" where many US cities experienced massive rioting, violence and staggering increases in crime," firearms blog Bearing Arms said. Much of this unleashed a tidal wave of law-abiding citizens panic buying guns, even to this day, for personal protection.

And then there's this summer's US Supreme Court's NYSRPA v. Bruen ruling affirmed the right-to-carry applies outside the home, which forces states to stop arbitrarily denying carry permits to applicants who didn't meet specific requirements. This ruling has allowed millions of gun owners to conceal carry if they take a two-day class and pass a background check.

Suppose the authors were to update the study for the pandemic years and the Bruen ruling. In that case, we believe the number of Americans packing heat has dramatically increased as the country is plagued with violent crime in progressively run cities.