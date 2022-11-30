The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Stacey Abrams’s Nonprofit Worked To Purchase Multimillion-Dollar Properties Shortly Before It Sacked Employees

The New Georgia Project had $11 million in its investment account in August when it set out to pay $2.45 million in cash for a sprawling Atlanta compound. Less than two months later, the organization dismissed half its leadership staff, citing a lack of funds. The post Stacey Abrams’s Nonprofit Worked To Purchase Multimillion-Dollar Properties Shortly Before It Sacked Employees appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


