TIKTOK Another Example of Who Pulls Biden’s Strings

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Joe Biden cannot deny the facts. China, specifically Xi Jinping, manipulate him, which should concern every American. Social Media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are already stealing too much of our kid’s time and minds, but TIKTOK takes control to a much higher level. TIKTOK is owned by a company in China called ByteDance, […]



Read More...