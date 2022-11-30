Trans Furry Named Best In Show At National Dog Show

November 30, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

OAKS, PHILADELPHIA — The Kennel Club‘s annual dog show competition was taken by storm this year by first-ever trans furry competitor Blake Ruff. The decision was made unanimously by judges to award Mr. Ruff with the event‘s most coveted title of ‘Best In Show'. According to sources, Blake Ruff had never won a single competition of any sort in his life until realized that he's not a mediocre adult male — he's actually a Blue Alaskan Malamute.



