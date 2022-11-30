The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ukraine In NATO? Foreign Ministers Flex (Jaw) Muscles in Bucharest

At the NATO foreign ministers summit in Bucharest this week, Member states talked tough about endless support for Ukraine "whatever it takes." They also reiterated a 2008 pledge to eventually welcome Ukraine as a Member. Are they serious? Also today: Biden's neocons are reportedly considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine despite Russian warnings that it would be a major escalation. How far will they go? Today on the Liberty Report:


