Ukraine In NATO? Foreign Ministers Flex (Jaw) Muscles in Bucharest

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

At the NATO foreign ministers summit in Bucharest this week, Member states talked tough about endless support for Ukraine "whatever it takes." They also reiterated a 2008 pledge to eventually welcome Ukraine as a Member. Are they serious? Also today: Biden's neocons are reportedly considering sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine despite Russian warnings that it would be a major escalation. How far will they go? Today on the Liberty Report:



