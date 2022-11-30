University of Florida Medical School Scrubs Web Pages of Woke Content in Wake of Exposé

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The University of Florida College of Medicine is scrubbing “anti-racism” pages from its website in the wake of a report detailing the influence of leftwing ideology on the school’s curriculum. The post University of Florida Medical School Scrubs Web Pages of Woke Content in Wake of Exposé appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...