[VIDEO] Kevin McCarthy’s Quest For House Speaker is Going Down in Flames

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The clowns in the Senate voted to keep that no-good RINO traitor Mitch McConnell as the minority leader, which is absolute insanity. That’s like electing Mitt Romney as the leader of the MAGA movement. Mitch does not represent a single solitary soul within MAGA. The only people he represents are Paul Ryan and The Lincoln Project. Personally, I can’t stand that guy. I dislike him, about as much as I dislike Biden or Pelosi… wanna know why? Because they’re the exact same people who are cut from the same globalist cloth and they’re all working together to kill the MAGA



Read More...