[VIDEO] Peter Doocy Turns Admiral Kirby Into a Hemming And Hawing Mess

November 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Things are getting crazy in China. The people are rising up against the tyrannical commies who are running the country. The videos of the uprising are incredible to see. And of course, our media is trying their best not to talk about this *too much*. They don’t want to give Americans any ideas. Don’t worry, Americans have become far too complacent to “rise up.” The only way Americans get rowdy is if the FBI entraps them, or BLM gets mad. But what’s happening in China is what you get when you push the people too far. Everyone has their breaking



Read More...