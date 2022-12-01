California Senator Accused Of Faking Anti-LGBTQ Threat

California state Senator Scott Weiner - who in June suggested "Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum," for which "Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement," has been accused of a hate crime hoax.

On Tuesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk made a Twitter thread pointing the finger at Weiner for contributing to the release of "thousands of pedophiles" in California "after just a few months in jail."

Thousands of pedophiles in California are going free after just a few months in jail, thanks to the state's radically reduced penalties for child molestation.



One reason so many of these predators are going free so early is California lawmaker Scott Wiener.🧵 pic.twitter.com/Z2X8wBhRA0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 29, 2022

In response, Weiner tweeted what he claimed to be a hateful, anti-LGBTQ message he received in response to Kirk's thread.

"Not even 24 hours after MAGA grifter Charlie Kirk tweeted homophobic lies about me, I received this thread repeating one of his lies."

Except, there's a cursor at the bottom of the message, and grammar suggestions are underlined - leading many to accuse the California lawmaker of faking the entire thing.

