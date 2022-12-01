California Senator Accused Of Faking Anti-LGBTQ Threat
California state Senator Scott Weiner - who in June suggested "Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum," for which "Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement," has been accused of a hate crime hoax.
On Tuesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk made a Twitter thread pointing the finger at Weiner for contributing to the release of "thousands of pedophiles" in California "after just a few months in jail."
Thousands of pedophiles in California are going free after just a few months in jail, thanks to the state's radically reduced penalties for child molestation.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 29, 2022
One reason so many of these predators are going free so early is California lawmaker Scott Wiener.🧵 pic.twitter.com/Z2X8wBhRA0
In response, Weiner tweeted what he claimed to be a hateful, anti-LGBTQ message he received in response to Kirk's thread.
"Not even 24 hours after MAGA grifter Charlie Kirk tweeted homophobic lies about me, I received this thread repeating one of his lies."
Except, there's a cursor at the bottom of the message, and grammar suggestions are underlined - leading many to accuse the California lawmaker of faking the entire thing.
What is that | at the end? pic.twitter.com/3wLFWjA8tj— Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 1, 2022
Cursor. Wow. Just wow: https://t.co/ezjyGoZl3o— Booknick 🇺🇦 (@MykolaH) December 1, 2022
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 i almost forgot about the annoyingly helpful paperclip assistant.....— Wehrme (@wehrme_awake) December 1, 2022
How long until Weiner says he copied the message into a text editor?
Yeah... that's super doubtful. Rather than just taking a screenshot of the message and blacking out or cropping the identity, he copied the text, opened a text document, pasted the text in, and then took a screenshot.— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 1, 2022
No doubt that's what he'll claim after deleting it, though.