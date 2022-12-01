The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

California Senator Accused Of Faking Anti-LGBTQ Threat

California state Senator Scott Weiner - who in June suggested "Offering Drag Queen 101 as part of the K-12 curriculum," for which "Attending Drag Queen Story Time will satisfy the requirement," has been accused of a hate crime hoax.

On Tuesday, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk made a Twitter thread pointing the finger at Weiner for contributing to the release of "thousands of pedophiles" in California "after just a few months in jail."

Click the tweet below to read the entire thread:

In response, Weiner tweeted what he claimed to be a hateful, anti-LGBTQ message he received in response to Kirk's thread.

"Not even 24 hours after MAGA grifter Charlie Kirk tweeted homophobic lies about me, I received this thread repeating one of his lies."

Except, there's a cursor at the bottom of the message, and grammar suggestions are underlined - leading many to accuse the California lawmaker of faking the entire thing.

How long until Weiner says he copied the message into a text editor?

