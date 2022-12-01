Chairwoman of Warnock’s Church Sits on Board of Firm Accused of ‘Shamelessly Profiting’ Off Low-Income Tenants

December 1, 2022

The chairwoman of Georgia Democratic senator Raphael Warnock's church, which is under fire for evicting tenants from its low-income apartment complex, is also a director at one of the largest corporate landlord firms in the United States—a company that Democrats have accused of "shamelessly profiting" off the housing crisis. The post Chairwoman of Warnock’s Church Sits on Board of Firm Accused of ‘Shamelessly Profiting’ Off Low-Income Tenants appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



