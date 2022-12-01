CNN Starts Layoffs And WaPo Ends Sunday Magazine Amid "Economic Headwinds"

It's no secret that the Mainstream Media is in steep decline - what with the flagrant peddling of establishment narratives and occasional propaganda that almost launches WWIII.

A few recent examples:

And so, it comes as no surprise that MSM outlets are in financial trouble.

To wit, on Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter noted CNN has started layoffs as as "part of continued cost-cutting by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery."

"It will be a difficult time for everyone," said CEO Chris Licht in a Wednesday memo, who noted that paid contributors will learn their fate on Wednesday, while full-time employees would be informed of their status on Thursday.

"Our people are the heart and soul of this organization," Licht added. "It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many. I recently described this process as a gut punch, because I know that is how it feels for all of us."

The cuts are not a surprise, with Licht warning employees in late October that the news division would be undergoing a restructuring, citing “widespread concern over the global economic outlook.” But they do come amid decreasing morale at CNN, which has already seen significant turnover this year since the Discovery merger. One of the first moves made after the merger closed was to shut down the CNN+ streaming service, laying off a couple hundred employees in the process. -Hollywood Reporter

Meanwhile, the Washington Post is also trimming fat - announcing that it will cease publication of its Sunday magazine, and will eliminate a number of editorial positions related to the product.

In a Wednesday email to staffers, Executive Editor Sally Buzbee said that the move is part of the company's "global and digital transformation."

Buzbee said in an email to almost a dozen magazine staffers that the cuts were "no reflection on the quality of your work," but rather due to "economic headwinds."

Maybe stop being establishment hacks?