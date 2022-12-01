Do You Like Freedom? Prove It by Becoming a Free Beacon VIP Exclusive Founding Member!

It has come to my attention that the schlubby dorks who founded the Lincoln Project have started a new grift. It's called Resolute Square. (I can only assume "Tenacious Trapezoid" was already taken by some other fraudulent enterprise in Silicon Valley.) These bald freaks are begging people to give them money to support their mission of "defending democracy" by making vulgar accusations about their critics' wives on Twitter. The post Do You Like Freedom? Prove It by Becoming a Free Beacon VIP Exclusive Founding Member! appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



