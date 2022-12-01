The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FREE SPEECH! Uncensored, Unfiltered, Raw InfoWars Alex Jones Interview With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes . . . and Laura Loomer Goes Ultra Viral

There’s only one topic of discussion right now on social media. Kanye West and Nick Fuentes were in studio while Laura Loomer called in to be interviewed by Alex Jones today and it was everything one would expect from it.

Was it controversial? Of course. At one point Jones was arguing with West and Fuentes about why they claim to love Adolf Hitler and Mao Tse-tung. It was outrageous throughout, but while so many are screaming about what was said, the point is that it CAN BE SAID. I missed parts of it so I cannot say with a certainty that nothing illegal was said but I heard nothing that should be banned speech at all. As long as what is said is not illegal, people should enjoy the right to say it just as others have the right to disagree with them.

That doesn’t mean I agree with what they were saying. One can defend free speech without being tied to agreeing with sentiment or substance. That’s the point. Here’s the video (from a couple of sources since the servers are getting hammered — refresh or return a bit later if the videos aren’t playing) followed by reactions on Twitter:

One does not have to agree with what people say during an interview in order to appreciate that legal free speech was being upheld as a result.

