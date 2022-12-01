FREE SPEECH! Uncensored, Unfiltered, Raw InfoWars Alex Jones Interview With Kanye West, Nick Fuentes . . . and Laura Loomer Goes Ultra Viral

December 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

There’s only one topic of discussion right now on social media. Kanye West and Nick Fuentes were in studio while Laura Loomer called in to be interviewed by Alex Jones today and it was everything one would expect from it.

Was it controversial? Of course. At one point Jones was arguing with West and Fuentes about why they claim to love Adolf Hitler and Mao Tse-tung. It was outrageous throughout, but while so many are screaming about what was said, the point is that it CAN BE SAID. I missed parts of it so I cannot say with a certainty that nothing illegal was said but I heard nothing that should be banned speech at all. As long as what is said is not illegal, people should enjoy the right to say it just as others have the right to disagree with them.

That doesn’t mean I agree with what they were saying. One can defend free speech without being tied to agreeing with sentiment or substance. That’s the point. Here’s the video (from a couple of sources since the servers are getting hammered — refresh or return a bit later if the videos aren’t playing) followed by reactions on Twitter:

Tim Pool dodged a bullet. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 1, 2022

And just like that everyone stopped talking about Balenciaga — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) December 1, 2022

Kanye likes Hitler. That's an all time low. Yikes! https://t.co/krLp6xyRDn — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) December 1, 2022

I don’t have an opinion on this Kanye interview yet Haven’t had the time to watch it, just clips so I’m not sure the context of the statements But idk why everyone is freaking out about people speaking their mind The left praises genocidal dictators daily. Nothing new — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) December 1, 2022

There is no place for anti-Semitism within Christianity. As a Christian, you worship a God who revealed Himself to Jews, and then became a man that was Himself a Jew, as were His first apostles. Anti-Semitism is incongruent with Christianity. This has been my Ted Talk. — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) December 1, 2022

Kanye is his own man. He alone is responsible for what he says and does and no amount of support or criticism of him will change that. It’s in his hands. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 1, 2022

It’s important to remember the focus on all this Kanye stuff is a distraction from the complete and total incompetence of the left, the direction the country is going quickly and their actual vile contempt for Americans of every background. Don’t buy it. Stay vigilant. — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) December 1, 2022

You’re watching Kanye devolve into a Howard Hughes type of insanity. — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 1, 2022

One does not have to agree with what people say during an interview in order to appreciate that legal free speech was being upheld as a result.

