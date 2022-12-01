Lava Flows From Mauna Loa Volcano Could Reach Major Hawaii Highway "In Days"

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, the world's largest active volcano, continues to erupt, and there are new fears that lava flows could take out a major road connecting the east and west sides of Hawaii's Big Island in the coming days.

There's "a very high probability that this lava flow, if it continues, will definitely reach the road," Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told CBS News.

Hon said the lava could reach Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, in "about two days." As of Wednesday, the lava flows were about 3.6 miles from the major highway

Although the flow is slow-moving, it is still persistent, and emergency managers are ramping up their planning as it threatens to cross over the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as the DKI Highway or Saddle Road. -CBS

On Sunday, Mauna Loa's eruption marked the end of its longest quiet period in recorded history. The last time the volcano spewed lava into the air was in 1984.

Footage of the eruption posted on Twitter is stunning.

More amazing videos of Mauna Loa’s eruption in #Hawaii. Lava is about 3 miles from the major highway that connects Hilo and Kona. Officials say they’re equipped to shut down roads as early as Friday if lava crosses l l the road.

Courtesy: Mick Kalber and Paradise Helicopters pic.twitter.com/vK7ZFnYxcZ — Annalisa Burgos (@AnnalisaBurgos) December 1, 2022

Incredible footage from Paradise Helicopters this morning at Mauna Loa.



Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports that lava is now just more than 3 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). pic.twitter.com/Pfk1m6X9lj — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) November 30, 2022

Here’s a look near the base of Mauna Loa. @KHONnews went on a media tour Wednesday night with @dlnr @USGSVolcanoes to get a closer look at the lava flows past Mauna Loa Access Road which remains closed to the public. pic.twitter.com/2z0MFTmMKR — Kristy Tamashiro (@kristytamashiro) December 1, 2022

On the third day, #MaunaLoa started having increased lava flows. Saddle road had the best sighting. The night sky was glowing orange in color. The lava appeared to be flowing towards Big Island’s Saddle road (an important highway for locals & tourists). #MaunaLoaErupts #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/qBlwUXoj38 — Sudhish (@sudhishkr) December 1, 2022

Stunning views of lava fountains and flows from Wednesday

All eyes are on the major highway as lava flows near, which could force officials to suspend traffic.