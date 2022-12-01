Musk Tweets Apple And Twitter "Resolved Misunderstandings" About Potential App Store Removal

In a series of tweets earlier this week, Elon Musk accused Apple of sabotaging Twitter by slashing advertising spending and threatening to remove the social media platform from the App Store. Such claims led to speculation that Musk would need to build his own smartphone if Twitter was de-platformed from iPhones. However, in a significant sign of de-escalation, Musk tweeted Wednesday that he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook and resolved their issues.

"Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store," Musk tweeted. "Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk tweeted a short clip of a reflecting pool at the center of Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The meeting comes after the head of Apple's App Store deleted his Twitter account last month, then Apple deleted all Twitter posts from its official account. Musk said earlier this week that Apple pulled its ad revenue from Twitter while giving no explanation, adding that the Big Tech giant hates "free speech."

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" he asked. "Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store," Musk wrote, "but won't tell us why." Musk also asked CEO Tim Cook in a tweet, "What's going on?

Another problem Musk had (ahead of the relaunch of Twitter Blue) was Apple's 30% fee it charges Twitter for in-app purchases. Musk posted a meme suggesting he could "go to war" with Apple.

"Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store?" Musk tweeted on Monday.

... and now it appears Cook followed Musk on Twitter.

So they're now friends?