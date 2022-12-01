The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

PA County Cements Suppression Of ‘Thousands’ Of Voters By Flip-Flopping To Certify Disaster-Plagued Election

December 1, 2022   |   Tags: , , ,
Marc EliasAfter refusing to certify its general election results due to widespread failures that potentially disenfranchised voters, the board of elections for Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, has flip-flopped and voted to certify its election results anyway — after pressure from a lawsuit by known Democrat election meddler Marc Elias. This past Monday, Luzerne’s board of elections voted […]


