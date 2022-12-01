Parler "Terminates" Kanye West's Deal To Buy Social Media Company

After a month in a half since Parlement Technologies announced it had entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler to Kanye "Ye" West, the social media site tweeted it had terminated the deal.

Late Monday afternoon, around 1500 ET, Parler tweeted:

"In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November."

As Variety noted, "the announcement of the termination of West's deal to buy Parler came shortly after West appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars — where, among other things, he expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler."

Parler and West in mid-October announced the deal to buy the popular social media platform, a favorite among American conservatives. Both parties were expected to close on the deal in the fourth quarter of 2022

Axios noted Ye's crumbling financial empire, including the loss of his Adidas deal, played a crucial role in the termination.

"Parler will continue to pursue future opportunities for growth and the evolution of the platform for our vibrant community," the company said Thursday.