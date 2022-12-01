[VIDEO] Here’s All The Proof You Need: I’m Convinced Kanye’s Working as a “Psyop” Against MAGA

December 1, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

If there’s one mega, worldwide famous person who’s been tied to MAGA and President Trump, it’s Kanye West. Now, we’ve all known for years and years now that Kanye is a weird egg. There’s no denying that – he’s a bit out there… But back in 2016, and during the early days of Trump’s presidency, Kanye seemed as normal as a guy like him can get. Calling Trump his “dad” was a bit odd, but beyond that, he seemed pretty grounded. Then, he got really religious, and that’s when I knew things were getting weird. Not because there’s anything wrong



Read More...