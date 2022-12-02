The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Glosses Over Employment Findings in Attempt To Trumpet His Economic Plan

December 2, 2022

While President Joe Biden this week heralded a slightly lower than expected October inflation rate, he neglected to mention that inflation last month outpaced wage increases, meaning that Americans are effectively making less money than when Biden entered office. The post Biden Glosses Over Employment Findings in Attempt To Trumpet His Economic Plan appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


