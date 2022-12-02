Brickbat: Walking the Dog

Members of the Hammersmith and Fulham Council in London, England, are considering an ordinance that would fine dog walkers £100 ($120 U.S.) if they are not carrying bags to pick up their pets' poop. The bill would allow police to stop and search people to make sure they are complying with the law. The ordinance would also limit people from walking more than four dogs at a time.

