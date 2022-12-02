Elon Musk Set to Reveal What REALLY Happened to the Hunter Biden Laptop Story

The debacle of the 2020 election was at least partially derailed by media suppression and Big Tech censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story in October that year. NY Post had published an article exposing much of what they found on the laptop that belonged to then-candidate Joe Biden’s son. But it was three weeks before the election and the powers-that-be pounced.

Now, new Twitter owner Elon Musk is revealing what REALLY happened. He teased his reveal on Twitter, of course:

What really happened with the Hunter Biden story suppression by Twitter will be published on Twitter at 5pm ET! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Will include live Q&A — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

But then… nothing. 5pm came and went. After just over 20-minutes of silence, he announced they were double-checking some facts.

Is "double-checking some facts" code for "HELP, HILLARY IS IN THE BUILDING!"? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 2, 2022

This story will be updated as soon as the information drops.

Musk’s reign at Twitter has been a mixed bag with conservatives and leftists equally dismayed by his actions, depending on the hour. This move goes a long way to making conservatives trust him more, if not like him for it.

