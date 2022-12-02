Hey Joe, Get Your Claws Off of Our Lobsters

December 2, 2022

The lobster industry is one of the most important to Maine and New England. The lobster is a necessary component of the region’s economy. Employs 5,600+ independent lobstermen Harvests 100+ million pounds of lobster Contributes $1+ billion to the Maine economy The lobster industry has been under attack for years by government restrictions and environmental pressure making it increasingly difficult for […]



