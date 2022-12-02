Inside Scoop: Elon Found Something “Damning” Dating Back to 2016 Inside Twitter

December 2, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

We all know that there were some really sinister “censorship games” going on inside Twitter. It all started right after the 2016 election. The left jumped into action, to make sure Twitter was never used in a “fair” manner again. Instead, it became a progressive hellhole, where any opinions that went against “the approved regime mentality” were instantly crushed. There are so many examples of this behavior, but one of the most public ones is the Hunter Biden laptop, which Twitter instantly suppressed, and as a result, interfered in a US presidential election. This is one of the main reasons



Read More...