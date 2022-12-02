Kanye West Sent Back To 'Twitter Jail' After Offensive Tweet

Kanye West, who now calls himself "Ye," has been suspended from Twitter and accused of "inciting violence" over offensive tweets -- just a few months after the last ban.

On Thursday evening, Ye tweeted an image of a swastika embedded with a star of David, which was immediately removed by Twitter police. The tweet was swapped out with a message that read this post violated Twitter's terms of service. A link to the social media platform's policy page explained more about enforcement actions.

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk was asked by one user to "fix Kanye."

Musk tweeted: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2022

Ye was one of the most high-profile Twitter users, besides former President Trump, to just recently be reinstated on the social media platform after Musk took over as owner.

Hours before the rapper was booted off Twitter. Ye's deal to purchase Parler, the rightwing social media network, was terminated by the company. And before the Parler news, fully masked Ye appeared on Alex Jones' Infowars show and doubled down on antisemitic comments he made months ago.

In October, Ye was initially suspended from Twitter and Instagram for posting antisemitic messages. Addidas and a handful of other companies terminated contracts with the rapper over the comments.

Ye's last tweet read, "Let's remember this as my final tweet," posting an image of half-naked Musk on the stern of a superyacht.

Late Thursday night, Twitter users pointed out Ye began posting on Truth Social, the social media platform created by Trump.

Ye is currently posting on Truth Social, he is either shadowbanned or the boomers running it can’t code a proper search function pic.twitter.com/TbYUzBwBqH — Punished Spinach 🥗 (@basedspinach) December 2, 2022