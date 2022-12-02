Kentucky Governor Pardoned Man Convicted Of Robbery & Assault – Man Just Got Convicted In First Of 3 Strangulations

December 2, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

And this is why pardoning is a serious issue. While some people may have demonstrated fruits of repentance in certain crimes and should be considered for pardons, those that do not do so as pattern of their life should never be considered from such a thing. Yet, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin pardoned a man who …



Read More...