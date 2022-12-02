Louisiana: Former Police Chief & Current Councilman Sentenced To 12 Months In Prison For Buying & Conspiring To Buy Votes

December 2, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A former police chief and a current councilman have been sentenced to 12 months in prison for buying and conspiracy to buy votes during the 2016 election. The Justice Department’s press release on the matter is as follows: A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced …



Read More...