Trudeau’s Drag Show, The Sick Balenciaga Pedo Cult & Milo’s Ye Circus – WW Ep247

December 2, 2022 |

Better late than never! This is last weekend's show. We give you a quick update about why we have been away (spoiler alert: our daughter Sigrid decided to surprise us and arrive a bit earlier than expected). Then we get on to the main topics of the show. Milo's "circus" around Ye and Balenciaga's disturbing "pedo cult" are two of the main topics of the show but we cover plenty of other stories as well. Don't miss it. Sign up and watch the show at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv Thank you so much for your support and for your patience during this time. Henrik will be back to the normal program schedule as soon as possible. Much love to all of you!



