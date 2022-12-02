WATCH: President Trump Delivers New Special Message to Jan. 6 Political Prisoners: ‘Our Country Is Going Communist’

On Thursday evening, President Donald Trump delivered the following message to Jan. 6 political prisoners, held unconstitutionally in DC gulags for nearly two years for the “crime” of attending a mostly peaceful protest on January 6, 2021.

President Trump articulates that the political prisoners have been treated “unconstitutionally” and “very unfairly”.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” President Trump promised. “I take it very seriously”.

The president goes on to say that the Biden-Harris Regime has politicized and weaponized the Department of Justice and that they’ve skipped over Socialism and gone to full-blown Communism.

“Our country is going Communist,” the President asserted.

WATCH BELOW:

WATCH: President Trump delivers special message to January 6th defendants. pic.twitter.com/5BDDi4Afga — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 2, 2022

