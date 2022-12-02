The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Woke Disney Employees Get a Rude Awakening When New CEO Tells Them Where He’s Steering the Ship

December 2, 2022   |   Tags:

The Walt Disney Co. is poised to back away from politically slanted left-wing content, with the entertainment giant’s returning CEO seemingly admitting as such in an internal company town hall. […] The post Woke Disney Employees Get a Rude Awakening When New CEO Tells Them Where He's Steering the Ship appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x